Pigeons: Young breeding stock hatched in GB subject to same transport rules as older birds

TUV leader Jim Allister challenged DAERA Minister Edwin Poots recently in relation to “absurd” veterinary certificates required for racing pigeons.
Commenting at the time, he said: “Due to the sea border, which DAERA oversees and operates, if young stock, or any pigeons, are bought in GB then a veterinary certificate has to be obtained and paid for by the vendor (but cost passed on to the purchaser) before the pigeons from any loft can be sent to Northern Ireland.”
The North Antrim MLA further pressed the Agriculture Minister on requirements when it comes to young stock hatched in GB being brought to NI for breeding purposes.
Writing to Mr Allister, the minister confirmed young stock hatched in GB being transported to NI to improve breeding lines is subject to the same requirements. Birds must be examined by a vet in GB and accompanied by the relevant Export Health Certificate. “The requirements include a minimum of 14 days’ residency on approved premises in GB, pre-export testing requirements and the requirement for 30 days’ quarantine and further testing in an approved quarantine establishment on return to NI under supervision by DAERA,” Mr Poots outlined.