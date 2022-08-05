Pigeons: Young breeding stock hatched in GB subject to same transport rules as older birds

TUV leader Jim Allister challenged DAERA Minister Edwin Poots recently in relation to “absurd” veterinary certificates required for racing pigeons.

Commenting at the time, he said: “Due to the sea border, which DAERA oversees and operates, if young stock, or any pigeons, are bought in GB then a veterinary certificate has to be obtained and paid for by the vendor (but cost passed on to the purchaser) before the pigeons from any loft can be sent to Northern Ireland.”

The North Antrim MLA further pressed the Agriculture Minister on requirements when it comes to young stock hatched in GB being brought to NI for breeding purposes.

