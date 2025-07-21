Pioneer cohort of ninety new vets graduate from Harper and Keele Veterinary School

Harper and Keele Veterinary School, which has been ranked by students as number one in the UK for veterinary medicine in the latest National Student Survey, has marked another historic milestone – with the graduation of its first student cohort.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harper and Keele Veterinary School, which has been ranked by students as No.1 in the UK for veterinary medicine in the latest National Student Survey, has marked another historic milestone – with the graduation of its first student cohort.

This landmark occasion celebrates the academic achievements of the School’s pioneering class and marks their formal entry into the veterinary profession, with many of the 90 newly qualified vets already securing a role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cohort graduated in the morning at Keele University, before making their way to Harper Adams University for a second ceremony, during which they were welcomed as official members of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS), pledging their commitment to ensure the health and welfare of animals under their care.

HKVS Graduation 2025

The class of 2025 started their journey during the coronavirus pandemic, not only navigating a new course and the move to university, but contending with lockdowns, social distancing and support bubbles.

Over the course of the five-year veterinary medicine and surgery degree, the students have thrived, launching several successful societies and student groups, helping to build and shape a community that has grown to include more than 600 students across all years of study.

Founding Head of the Harper and Keele Veterinary School, Professor Matt Jones, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to pause and reflect on the incredible work and achievements of many colleagues at the Vet School, the Universities, and our partners to get us to this landmark. Our recent ranking as number one vet school in our first National Student Survey is testament to the profound impact this has had for our students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly proud of our first graduates, many of whom secured jobs during their final year, embarking on an inspiring range of careers within the industry. Our new vets are contributing to animal, human and planetary health, working with companion and farm animals, and in supporting food security and research."

HKVS Graduation 2025 Keele

Launched in 2020, the Harper and Keele Veterinary School is a collaboration between Harper Adams University and Keele University, combining Keele’s strengths in health and life sciences with the agricultural and animal science pedigree of Harper Adams. Existing facilities at both universities have been bolstered by new veterinary buildings on each campus.

During initial discussions to realise this joint venture, both universities shared a vision of developing a distinctive, high-impact School, capable of changing the regional landscape and meeting a national need for more vets across all areas of practice.

This shared vision and a common philosophy of providing an outstanding learning and teaching experience, reflected in both institutions having received the highest rating of “Gold” overall in the 2023 Teaching Excellence Framework, has resulted in a rich and authentic environment for veterinary education and research.