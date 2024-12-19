Pizza Crew invests £30k to support local youth sports teams

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 19th Dec 2024, 11:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Pizza Crew has scored big for local children by investing £30K in supplying hundreds of kits for sports teams across Belfast, Carryduff and Lisburn.

Pizza Crew is committed to supporting local as a way of giving back to the communities in which its stores are located, explained Ciaran Kelly, Pizza Crew founder.

He said: “Pizza Crew has championed initiatives that strengthen local communities. Giving back has always been a cornerstone of the business. We appreciate that people choose Pizza Crew and in return we support various groups including football and GAA teams across Belfast, Lisburn and Carryduff.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pizza Crew supplies kits for the Carryduff Colts, Carryduff GAC All Stars, St Teresa’s GAC, Holy Child School, Crew United, Ballymacash Rangers, Glendowen FC, Cliftonville FC, St Gerard’s School, Donegal Celtic and St Patrick’s GAC.

Ciaran Kelly, Pizza Crew founder, is joined by (l to r) Cillian Gunn (8) from Carryduff GAC All Stars, Aiden Kelly (10) from Carryduff Colts, Caisey Murtagh from St Teresa’s GAC and James Doherty-McMahon (11) from Glendowen FC. Pizza Crew supports eleven football and Gaelic football teams across Northern Ireland by providing football kits, equipment, pizza vouchers, and other support, which amounts to £30K per yearplaceholder image
Ciaran Kelly, Pizza Crew founder, is joined by (l to r) Cillian Gunn (8) from Carryduff GAC All Stars, Aiden Kelly (10) from Carryduff Colts, Caisey Murtagh from St Teresa’s GAC and James Doherty-McMahon (11) from Glendowen FC. Pizza Crew supports eleven football and Gaelic football teams across Northern Ireland by providing football kits, equipment, pizza vouchers, and other support, which amounts to £30K per year

“The kids we supply kits for are so thankful. Their coaches tell us that as soon as they put the kits on, they feel like proper players as they run onto the field. That sort of feedback is priceless to us”, said Ciaran.

Claire McGoldrick, U14 Ladies Coach for Naomh Treasa, said: “As soon as the kids put their kits on it transforms them. They are always ready to take on their opponents and play with real purpose. The support from Pizza Crew allows us to focus on what we do best—training and encouraging young athletes.

“Pizza Crew’s support goes beyond just providing gear – it helps foster a sense of belonging and pride within the team, which makes all the difference when it comes to motivation and performance.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ciaran concluded: “Throughout the year we also provide vouchers as rewards for teams and players that do well on the field. We offer free pizza making classes at our Lisburn and Andersonstown Road stores and we’re always looking for opportunities to throw the kids a pizza party if they reach a milestone.”

Ciaran Kelly, Pizza Crew founder, is joined by (l to r) Aiden Kelly (10) from Carryduff Colts, James Doherty-McMahon (11) from Glendowen FC and Caisey Murtagh from St Teresa’s GAC. Pizza Crew supports eleven football and Gaelic football teams across Northern Ireland by providing football kits, equipment, pizza vouchers, and other support, which amounts to £30K per year.placeholder image
Ciaran Kelly, Pizza Crew founder, is joined by (l to r) Aiden Kelly (10) from Carryduff Colts, James Doherty-McMahon (11) from Glendowen FC and Caisey Murtagh from St Teresa’s GAC. Pizza Crew supports eleven football and Gaelic football teams across Northern Ireland by providing football kits, equipment, pizza vouchers, and other support, which amounts to £30K per year.

Visit www.pizzacrew.co to order or download the Pizza Crew app - call the Andersonstown Road store on 02890 601060, the Antrim Road store on 02896 919676, the Ormeau Road store on 02895 320200 and the Lisburn store on 02892 441159.

Related topics:LisburnBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice