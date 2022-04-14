Plan to attend the Jalex Select Sale

Recent times have recorded successful sales of both breeding heifers and breeding sheep, as buyers have travelled from near and far to attend as well as using the online marteye bidding system.

On Saturday 30th April the Alexanders extend a warm welcome to the Jalex Select sale of over 200 in calf commercial heifers. Fifty of these are at note from sale time onwards, with the majority due in August and September. This is the largest selection of continental breed in calf heifers that has been offered on the island of Ireland from one consignor.

The Jalex team have earned respect from their fellow suckler farmers over the years as they have continually sought to improve the quality of replacements that they offer for sale, but also the information that is now available to buyers is second to none. Each lot is catalogued on www.jalexlivestock.com, and shows details not only of the genetic make up of the sale heifer but also what she is carrying in calf to, and the sex of the calf.

James is always looking for ways to improve what he is doing, and he looks at things from a buyers perspective in terms of what he would ideally look for if selecting replacement breeding stock.

“The key information provided especially knowing the sex of the calf is very useful to buyers, and in addition we have tested all of our stock for Johnes, BVD tested and vaccinated. My father Nelson and I have been a trusted source for suckler replacements for many years now, and the positive feedback we receive makes it all worthwhile. When a client sends you a photo of a newborn calf, or tells you how his calves topped the market we have a sense of pride that we are doing something right. We also are aware that while we may have some potential show breeders for sale, the majority of stock to go under the hammer are aimed at suckler farmers with an easy care management system,” he said.

The sale is set to take place on Saturday, 30th April at 12.30 sharp at 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown. All stock are eligible for export.

James Little from H&H will be in the rostrum on the day. All potential online buyers need to re-register using handh.marteye.ie for this sale even if you have bought before.

This freshly calved heifer was purchased at a previous Jalex Select sale and calved herself with an abundance of milk in the tank to rear her calf. The Alexanders have received great reports on how their heifers are performing in suckler herds the length and breadth of the country.