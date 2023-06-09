Planned next release of NIFAIS for Monday 12 June 2023 postponed

The latest stage was to launch on Monday 12 June 2023.

NIFAIS is a key traceability and disease control system that will underpin the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland.

It will replace the existing Animal and Public Health Information System (APHIS).

The latest stage of DAERA’s new Northern Ireland Food Animal Information System (NIFAIS) will be postponed for a number of months to facilitate further testing and integration with industry IT systems.

It is important that all users are satisfied that they can interact fully with it to deliver for farmers and customers.

This interaction includes development of IT systems that will consume or send data back to NIFAIS.

A short delay will allow all users to confirm their systems are fully integrated and that they have the assurance necessary around traceability of local products.

To facilitate the migration of data from the existing Animal and Public Health Information System (APHIS) to NIFAIS, DAERA had enforced a reduction of on-farm TB testing from 29 May 2023 through to 17 June 2023.

This reduction in testing is immediately revoked and on-farm TB testing of all test-types can now be arranged with Private Veterinary Practitioners (PVPs) or DAERA staff.

Markets, Tag Suppliers and Exporters will now be unaffected by a shut-down of DAERA services over the coming weekend.

DAERA apologises for the inconvenience caused by this delay and will communicate a new launch date to all stakeholders when this is agreed.

This will not be before July 2023, as time is needed to introduce a further TB testing pause around the new date.

You can view the Frequently Asked Questions on this matter at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/landing-pages/northern-ireland-food-animal-information-system-nifais

Or contact your local DAERA Direct Office on 0300 200 7840 and ask to be put through to Customer Service Branch in your local office or email: [email protected]

NIFAIS first launched for DAERA staff and bovine tag suppliers in July 2017.