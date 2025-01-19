Planning for a successful lambing
The key to a successful lambing is thorough preparation and planning to ensure minimal losses.
Research by Teagasc has shown that the first three days of a lamb’s life are critical with 74% of lamb deaths occurring in this period with 43% in the first 24 hours.
This preparation includes maintaining ewes in a correct body condition score, appropriate rationing based on a detailed silage analysis, providing good quality colostrum in a timely manner to lambs to increase survivability, and maintaining a hygienic lambing environment.
These informative and practical events will be spread across four regions to allow as many farmers as possible to attend. Host farmers will provide an overview of their flock performance and management at lambing time and the steps that they take to ensure they have a flock of productive ewes and a healthy crop of lambs.
CAFRE Beef and Sheep Advisers will also outline best practice and advice for during the busy lambing period.
Pre-booking is not required. Choose a farm to attend.
Wednesday 29 January at 7:30pm - Nigel Kee, 15 Knockiniller Road, Douglas Bridge, Co Tyrone, BT82 8QW.
Wednesday 29 January at 7:30pm - Barbara Simms, 48 Ballydogherty Road, Poyntzpass, Newry, Co Down, BT35 6SA.
Thursday 30 January at 7:30pm - Eric Garvin, 48 Ballyagan Road, Garvagh, Coleraine, BT51 4EJ.
Thursday 6 February at 7:30pm - Louise Skelly, 50 Katesbridge Road, Katesbridge, Banbridge, BT32 5NQ.