Plans to restore 133 hectares of Divis and the Black Mountain peatland will help combat climate change

Work has begun on Divis and the Black Mountain in Belfast to restore peatland to combat climate change and boost biodiversity in the area.

The exciting project is part of a three-year plan to restore up to 133 hectares of peatland in this unique mountain landscape.

Divis and The Black Mountain is the largest urban green space in the city. Looked after by the National Trust, it boasts a stunning natural habitat, linked to the heritage and culture of the city that surrounds it.

This phase of the restoration work involves installing a weather station and water flumes at strategic points to track the volume flow and quality of the water. A flume is a specially shaped man-made channel for water consisting of a chute with walls which are raised above the surrounding terrain. They allow the water to free-flow and enable water level to be measured.

Mick Walls, area ranger at the National Trust said: “The flume itself will give us a baseline of how much water is pouring off the mountain.

“This whole project is about trying to capture as much water on the mountain as possible to help stop the heathland drying out and, in turn, that will stop carbon escaping from the mountain.

“Eventually as the restoration project continues, we will see an increase of flora, animal and birdlife coming into the area and, most importantly, we will then start to catch carbon, so it will become a huge carbon sink, as well as holding that original carbon that has been here for a long time.”

The vital information the flumes capture will enable the rewetting and restoration of the land to be targeted, enabling the capture of carbon, which is important to combat climate change and support the wide range of plants and animals that live there.

The project has been made possible thanks to funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) and the Garfield Weston Foundation.

Dr Paul Mullan, Northern Ireland director at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players we are one of the UK’s largest investors in natural heritage and we strongly believe that everyone benefits from landscapes rich in nature and beauty.

“At a time when our most precious places are facing immense challenges due to a changing climate and rapidly declining nature and biodiversity, we are so pleased to support the National Trust and the team at Divis and the Black Mountain as they embark on this vital peatland restoration.

“It’s one important element of a wider heritage project that is supporting habitats and species and removing barriers to access so that everyone feels able to connect with nature.”

Andrew Corkill, project manager at the National Trust, added: “Our goal is to understand the complexity of the hydrology and peatland ecosystems here at Divis and the Black Mountain, this will lead to a fully developed plan to restore up to 133hectares of peatland over the next three years.

“By doing so we aim to halt emissions of CO2 and methane from these degraded peatlands, and it will become a carbon sink, capturing, and storing carbon once again.

“The restoration will also enhance natural habitats promoting biodiversity and helping nature to thrive.

“This project is a crucial step toward mitigating climate change and preserving our environment for future generations.”

Andrew Muir, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affair, said: “I am pleased to see this study of the ecohydrology of the peatland in the Belfast Hills which is taking place thanks to investment through NIEA Environment Fund from the carrier bag levy and for green growth investment.

“This work will help inform the development and monitoring of a management plan for the area to aid peatland restoration and growth, regulate water flow and quality, boost biodiversity and help to combat climate change.”

Commenting on the new stage of the project, Heather McLachlan, director for the National Trust in Northern Ireland, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be in the next stage of this exciting project – helping nature adapt to a changing climate is at the heart of everything we do.

“By using these flumes, we will help restore one of the most accessible urban green spaces in these isles and this has only been made possible by funding and money raised by National Lottery players – so we thank each and every one of you.”