Plant-based dishes will rack up ‘significantly’ more air miles than traditional turkey dinner this Christmas

You may be surprised to learn just how many air miles your Christmas dinner has racked up on its way to your dinner table.

In fact, plant-based dishes, including nut roast and chestnut stuffing, can travel a shocking 10,114 miles – significantly more than the classic turkey dinner which chalks up 9,840 miles.

Recent research commissioned by the UK and Ireland Mushroom Producers revealed, on average, the total ingredients bought over the festive period could rack up an astonishing 15,890 food miles per person - that’s the equivalent of travelling to the North Pole and back three times!

Roast turkey for Christmas dinner with all the trimmings

While many believe opting for plant-based Christmas dishes is an eco-friendlier option, most plant-based offerings “are not as sustainable as you may think”.

The research found traditional plant-based festive favourites travel an astonishing 10,114 miles to reach your plates.

This is “significantly more” than the traditional Christmas dinner of a turkey roast, meat stuffing, cranberry sauce, roast potatoes, sprouts and pigs in blankets, which travels up to 9,840 miles.

In particular, cranberries have proven to be an increasingly popular ingredient to purchase over the Christmas period - 37 per cent.

Yet, the festive favourite, cranberry sauce, can travel over 4,410 food miles alone to reach tables.

British and Irish mushrooms, however, travel far fewer miles than mushrooms imported from other Eastern European countries, spending up to 36 hours in transit and travelling more than 1,100 miles.

Opting for home-grown mushrooms not only benefits the environment, but also helps support local farmers and producers, delivering fresher, more nutritious mushrooms as a result.

Noel Hegarty, spokesperson for the UK and Ireland Mushroom Producers, commented: “With sustainability issues coming to the forefront this year, there are simple and mindful food swaps we should all be making to ensure our Christmas meals are as sustainable as possible.

“To reduce mileage and carbon emissions on your festive feast, we want to encourage the nation to shop locally over the Christmas period, and on the big day itself, incorporating British and Irish mushrooms in a range of festive dishes to impress your guests.”

When purchasing Christmas ingredients such as mushrooms, it is important to check the country of origin, which can be found on front of pack, to ensure you are purchasing the freshest and highest quality produce available.

Food miles travelled

Classic turkey dinner:

Turkey - 0 miles (British)

Sprouts - 273 miles

Potatoes - 2,033 miles

Carrots - 443 miles

Bacon – 273 miles

Cranberries - 4,410 miles

Stuffing - 2,408 miles

Total: 9,840 miles

Nut Roast:

Onion – 855 miles

Celery- 855 miles

Garlic- 855 miles

Carrot – 443 miles

Nuts – 4,410 miles

Eggs – 2,695 miles

Total: 10,113 miles

Mushroom Wellington:

Mushrooms – 0 miles (British and Irish)

Onions – 855 miles

Garlic – 855 miles

Spinach - 299 miles

Pastry - 0 miles

British Stilton – 0 miles