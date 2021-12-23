Plant-based dishes will rack up ‘significantly’ more air miles than traditional turkey dinner this Christmas
Are you sitting down a turkey dinner with all the trimmings this weekend? Or, perhaps you are opting for a vegan alternative, such as a nut roast!
You may be surprised to learn just how many air miles your Christmas dinner has racked up on its way to your dinner table.
In fact, plant-based dishes, including nut roast and chestnut stuffing, can travel a shocking 10,114 miles – significantly more than the classic turkey dinner which chalks up 9,840 miles.
Recent research commissioned by the UK and Ireland Mushroom Producers revealed, on average, the total ingredients bought over the festive period could rack up an astonishing 15,890 food miles per person - that’s the equivalent of travelling to the North Pole and back three times!
While many believe opting for plant-based Christmas dishes is an eco-friendlier option, most plant-based offerings “are not as sustainable as you may think”.
The research found traditional plant-based festive favourites travel an astonishing 10,114 miles to reach your plates.
This is “significantly more” than the traditional Christmas dinner of a turkey roast, meat stuffing, cranberry sauce, roast potatoes, sprouts and pigs in blankets, which travels up to 9,840 miles.
In particular, cranberries have proven to be an increasingly popular ingredient to purchase over the Christmas period - 37 per cent.
Yet, the festive favourite, cranberry sauce, can travel over 4,410 food miles alone to reach tables.
British and Irish mushrooms, however, travel far fewer miles than mushrooms imported from other Eastern European countries, spending up to 36 hours in transit and travelling more than 1,100 miles.
Opting for home-grown mushrooms not only benefits the environment, but also helps support local farmers and producers, delivering fresher, more nutritious mushrooms as a result.
Noel Hegarty, spokesperson for the UK and Ireland Mushroom Producers, commented: “With sustainability issues coming to the forefront this year, there are simple and mindful food swaps we should all be making to ensure our Christmas meals are as sustainable as possible.
“To reduce mileage and carbon emissions on your festive feast, we want to encourage the nation to shop locally over the Christmas period, and on the big day itself, incorporating British and Irish mushrooms in a range of festive dishes to impress your guests.”
When purchasing Christmas ingredients such as mushrooms, it is important to check the country of origin, which can be found on front of pack, to ensure you are purchasing the freshest and highest quality produce available.
Food miles travelled
Classic turkey dinner:
Turkey - 0 miles (British)
Sprouts - 273 miles
Potatoes - 2,033 miles
Carrots - 443 miles
Bacon – 273 miles
Cranberries - 4,410 miles
Stuffing - 2,408 miles
Total: 9,840 miles
Nut Roast:
Onion – 855 miles
Celery- 855 miles
Garlic- 855 miles
Carrot – 443 miles
Nuts – 4,410 miles
Eggs – 2,695 miles
Total: 10,113 miles
Mushroom Wellington:
Mushrooms – 0 miles (British and Irish)
Onions – 855 miles
Garlic – 855 miles
Spinach - 299 miles
Pastry - 0 miles
British Stilton – 0 miles
Total: 2,009 miles