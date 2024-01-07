Plough On group produce collection of reminiscences from the farmers of County Down
The Plough On project, delivered by Rural Support, aims to tackle rural isolation and to increase social opportunities for older male farmers. Established in November 2021, the group in South Down has grown to 50 members who have enjoyed monthly meetings and trips allowing them to connect on areas of shared interest such as farming, rural heritage, and history.
Assisted by Group Leader Martina Byrne and volunteer John King, the group were tasked with creating a legacy project to represent their time together and agreed that recording the memories of each man would be a wonderful record of farming in their area from times gone by.
The collection covers the transition from horses to tractors, the community threshing days, rakin’ houses, Tilley lamps, keeping hens to keep the house, the potato inspector, and thoughts about how farming has changed in the present day.
Published by funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, the book is a rich collection of reminiscences, each different in their details, but also comfortingly similar in remembering ways of life now gone, the sacrifices previous generations made for their families, and the steely strength of the farmers and farming families of County Down.
Storyteller Stephen O’Hara was drafted in to help the group. He commented: “It was a privilege to work with the farming men of County Down, and to hear first-hand their memories of farming, from childhood until retirement.
“I think the result is an important oral history, which could only have been put in print now, as the ways of life described are largely consigned to history.
“In a few years from now, the project would be impossible. The men who contributed have preserved their histories for future generations. Credit is due to the funders and managers of the project, for recognising the value of this work.”
Funded by The National Lottery Community Fund, Rural Support’s Plough On project will establish 17 groups across Northern Ireland.
To learn more about Rural Support’s range of services and programmes, all of which are free of charge, visit the Farm Support Hub on www.ruralsupport.org.uk
The team can also be contacted via the Support Line which is available 9am-9pm, Monday to Friday (voicemail and options available at all other times), call free on 0800 138 1678.