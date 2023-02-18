Plough On supporting older farmers in Northern Ireland

Family farms were traditionally passed from one generation to the next following the death of the older farmer but as we live longer many farms are now transferred over within the current owner’s lifetime.

To help address these concerns, Rural Support have developed a project called Plough On which over the past has aimed to tackle rural isolation and increase social opportunities for older farmers and has just secured funding to deliver it.

Its core purpose is to improve mental and physical well-being through socialisation and participation in rural heritage/farming-based activities and excursions.

Current Glenarm Plough On group enjoying a trip to Rathlin Island

Activities include a range of educational, learning and reminiscence opportunities – events, projects and outings – encouraging older men to connect on areas of shared interest such as farming, rural heritage and history.

Participants are involved from the outset in the design and delivery of activities, ensuring that the programme develops in a way that meets their needs and interests.

The focus is on improving health and well-being and addressing social challenges, encouraging individuals to get and stay well – physically and emotionally.

Improved health and well-being for older men also positively helps other farm family members in terms of respite, provides opportunities for greater independence as well as improving mood.

Rural Support are currently inviting participants from the following areas and hope that groups will commence in April 2023: Corkey (between Ballymena and Ballycastle); Ballymacbrennan (near Saintfield); Derrynoose (just outside Keady); Ederney (near Dromore, Co Tyrone); Coagh (outside Cookstown); and Glack (near Limavady town).

They are also interested in hearing from people who would like to volunteer (attend monthly meetings/trips to support group leader) or become a group leader (organising monthly meetings and trips) in the Coagh, Derrynoose and Glack groups.

