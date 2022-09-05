Ploughing Euros bronze for Listooder’s Dai
The president of Listooder Ploughing Society clinched a bronze medal at last weekend’s European Vintage Ploughing Championships.
Dai Kennedy saw off some stiff competition from across Europe as he ploughed in the classic class, finishing third overall at the two-day event held in Ballykelly, near Limavady.
The weather played a major factor, with the beautiful sunshine of Friday’s competition replaced with persistent rain on Saturday, which made ploughing conditions challenging.
Dai finished in third position on day one of the competition, with Alan Simms from Donegal taking the lead.
The Listooder man did not let the inclement weather dampen his determination, ploughing an excellent plot with his immaculate Massey Ferguson 135 and Ransomes plough to hold onto his bronze medal position overall.
The class was won byAlan Simms, while Englishman, David Thomlinson, secured the silver.
This was Dai’s third time representing Northern Ireland at the Euros, and the second time he has finished on the podium, proving Dai – who has been ploughing for over 60 years – has not lost any of his excellent ploughing skills.
Commenting after his success, Dai said: “The event was really enjoyable.
“I was able to get some practice on site and ground conditions were excellent for ploughing on the Friday.
“Weather conditions were tough on Saturday, which made ploughing more difficult.
“At European level, competition is very tough, so to be able to come home with a medal is something I’m very proud of.
“Thanks to Listooder for the support and special mention to experienced ploughman, Sam Gill, for his valuable help.”
Listooder chairman, Martin Gill, congratulated Dai on his success.
“We are extremely proud of Dai’s achievement, winning yet another medal at European level.” he commented.
“Dai is a dedicated ploughman and we are delighted to see him compete and be successful at this level.
“On behalf of our committee, we congratulate Dai on his achievement.”
Next up is the World Ploughing Contest in Co Laois later this month where another Listooder man, Andrew Gill, will be hoping to bring home the Golden Plough.