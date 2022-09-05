Ploughing Euros bronze for Listooder’s Dai

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dai Kennedy saw off some stiff competition from across Europe as he ploughed in the classic class, finishing third overall at the two-day event held in Ballykelly, near Limavady.

The weather played a major factor, with the beautiful sunshine of Friday’s competition replaced with persistent rain on Saturday, which made ploughing conditions challenging.

Dai finished in third position on day one of the competition, with Alan Simms from Donegal taking the lead.

Dai Kennedy, president of Listooder Ploughing Society, on his way to the bronze medal position in the Classic Class at the European Vintage Ploughing Championships last weekend

The Listooder man did not let the inclement weather dampen his determination, ploughing an excellent plot with his immaculate Massey Ferguson 135 and Ransomes plough to hold onto his bronze medal position overall.

The class was won byAlan Simms, while Englishman, David Thomlinson, secured the silver.

This was Dai’s third time representing Northern Ireland at the Euros, and the second time he has finished on the podium, proving Dai – who has been ploughing for over 60 years – has not lost any of his excellent ploughing skills.

Commenting after his success, Dai said: “The event was really enjoyable.

Dai Kennedy and Andrew Gill pictured with Listooder Ploughing Society Committee members ahead of the European and World Ploughing Championships

“I was able to get some practice on site and ground conditions were excellent for ploughing on the Friday.

“Weather conditions were tough on Saturday, which made ploughing more difficult.

“At European level, competition is very tough, so to be able to come home with a medal is something I’m very proud of.

“Thanks to Listooder for the support and special mention to experienced ploughman, Sam Gill, for his valuable help.”

Dai Kennedy, pictured with his family and supporters at the European Ploughing Championships at Ballykelly last weekend

Listooder chairman, Martin Gill, congratulated Dai on his success.

“We are extremely proud of Dai’s achievement, winning yet another medal at European level.” he commented.

“Dai is a dedicated ploughman and we are delighted to see him compete and be successful at this level.

“On behalf of our committee, we congratulate Dai on his achievement.”