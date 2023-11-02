A man and a woman from Bedfordshire, who run a farm that provides students with diverse needs with practical skills, have received Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s daily Points of Light award.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Duxbury lost his sight aged six from infantile glaucoma, but having grown up on a farm, he knew that he wanted a career in farming.

Mike struggled with getting admitted into agricultural colleges due to his visual impairment, until he was accepted into Warwickshire College of Agriculture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wanting to help support others in similar circumstances, he teamed up with Ness Shillito, who has a background in childcare and education. In 2021 the pair transformed an overgrown site in Bedfordshire into a working farm with the aim of making agriculture more accessible for disabled people.

Mike and Ness are the 2,177th and 2,178th recipients of the Points of Light award. (Pic: Department for Culture, Media and Sport)

The self-funded ‘Inclusive Farm’ provides an opportunity for students and people with disabilities to learn practical skills such as animal husbandry, agricultural skills and bringing products to market.

Mike hopes to expand to have more Inclusive Farms around the UK, and is currently looking at options for a site in Scotland, which will enable them to provide more opportunities to a wider range of young people.

Congratulating Mike and Ness on their award, Rt Hon Andrea Leadsom, Mike and Ness’s local MP, said: “A huge well done to Mike and Ness for their outstanding work at ‘Inclusive Farm’ making agriculture accessible to everyone, no matter their disability. They are two highly deserving Points of Light!”

Mike and Ness commented:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are delighted to receive the Prime Minister’s Point of Light Award. We are truly humbled to receive this accolade, for the work that we do. Creating a better world & community environment for people with difference, through our Inclusive Farm project. We hope that this award will lead to a greater awareness and better understanding of Diversity, Inclusion & Equality, throughout society and business.”

Mike and Ness are the 2,177th and 2,178th recipients of the Points of Light award, which was first launched in April 2014 to recognise outstanding individuals making a positive change within their community and inspiring others.