P&O ferry was adrift off coast of Larne for an hour and a half

The European Causeway was due to arrive at Larne Harbour at 2pm, however, it experienced a temporary mechanical issue before it reached the port.

P&O tweeted: “Due to a mechanical issue with the Causeway in the Irish Sea, tugs from Larne and Belfast were deployed to guide it back to port.

“Once the ship is back in port a full inspection will take place.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their tweet was in response to a passenger who wanted to know what was happening as they had been “sat stationery for over an hour with no power about 30 minutes out of Larne”.

National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) general secretary, Mick Lynch, described the incident as “deeply concerning” for the agency crew and passengers onboard.

It is understood an RNLI lifeboat was dispatched, as well as helicopters and tugboats.