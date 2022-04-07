Police appeal for information after car ends up in field
Police are appealing for information after a car crashed into a field last night (6 April), causing damage to a fence.
By Joanne Knox
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 12:07 pm
Officers received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Killylea Road area of Armagh..
Inspector Conway said: “Shortly after 9.55pm, it was reported that a red Volkswagen Golf had crashed into a field in the area.
“Damage was reported to a metal fence as a result of the road traffic collision.
“Upon arrival of police, no one was in the vehicle following the incident.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to the driver of the car, or anyone else who may have been in the vehicle, as well as anyone with any information or dash cam footage available in relation to the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1920 06/04/22,” Inspector Conway ended.