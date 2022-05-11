Police appeal for information after theft of seven cattle

The seven cattle were last seen on 3rd May and are believed to have been taken from Cavanlee Road sometime between then and yesterday (10th May). The cattle reported stolen include five Charolais, one Simmental and one Limousin.

Inspector Ken McDermott said: “We would appeal to anyone who was in the area between these dates and noticed any suspicious activity involving vehicles with trailers to call us. We are also appealing to anyone who has been offered similar livestock for sale in suspicious circumstances to get in touch with us.”

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 917 of 10/05/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector McDermott added: “Rural crime can have a significant effect on the farming community. Ask yourself, how can I protect my property, livestock, home and livelihood? One of the ways to protect your farm and livestock is by checking fields where the stock are grazing; keep the hedges, fences and gates in good repair. Keep all sheds and stockyard gates closed and locked. Livestock identification is essential. Take photographs or videos of valuable animals with the brand and/or ear tags clearly visible. Maintain accurate livestock records.