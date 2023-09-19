Police appeal for information following theft of John Deere tractor and slurry tanker in Co Fermanagh
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of machinery from a farm in Newtownbutler, County Fermanagh.
By Joanne Knox
Published 19th Sep 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was reported a green John Deere tractor and Red Rock 3500 gallon slurry tanker were stolen from a yard at an address in the Carra Road area.
The theft is believed to have occurred between 8pm on Sunday 17 September and Monday morning (18 September).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area between these times and saw any suspicious activity to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 396 18/09/23.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/