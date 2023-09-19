Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was reported a green John Deere tractor and Red Rock 3500 gallon slurry tanker were stolen from a yard at an address in the Carra Road area.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 8pm on Sunday 17 September and Monday morning (18 September).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area between these times and saw any suspicious activity to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 396 18/09/23.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...