Police appeal for information following two-vehicle RTC

The collision occurred on the Portaferry Road, Newtownards, yesterday morning (Wednesday 8 June).
Sergeant Wells said: “It was reported just before 8.45am that two cars had collided on the Portaferry Road.
“Officers attended, along with colleagues from other emergency services.
“One man, aged in his sixties, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
“The road was closed for some time following the collision, however, it has since reopened.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would ask that anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 363 8/6/22.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/