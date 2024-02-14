Police appeal for witnesses after much-loved family pet is struck by scrambler

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident occurred at around 3pm when a man was walking along the pathway with his pet Poodle, towards Forest Park.

It’s reported a blue-coloured scrambler was being driven at speed when it struck the dog.

The driver, reported to be carrying a passenger, drove on before stopping at the end of the pathway and then making off towards Forest Park.

Maud. (Pic supplied by PSNI)

Members of the public came to the aid of the man and his pet, which is receiving treatment for its injuries.

Foyleside and Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team Constable White said: “This was a terrifying incident, and the owner is incredibly upset at what happened.

“The dog, called Maud, is a much-loved family pet, which has been badly injured and requires extensive treatment, including surgery, for serious injuries.

“We’re keen to hear from the members of the public who helped the man and dog yesterday. We’re also asking anyone who may have been in the Park and captured footage of the scrambler and where it went after making off to get in touch with us.”

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference 1155 of 13/02/24 or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Constable White continued: “When these machines are being driven at speed, creating a nuisance in built-up areas, close to people and homes, this is dangerous and reckless.

“Not only is there the impact on people’s lives in the community, but there are also serious safety concerns.

"Some scramblers do not comply with Construction and Use Regulations and Vehicle Safety Standards and, therefore, are restricted to ‘off-road’ use only.

“This does not mean that they can be driven anywhere off-road. These vehicles should only be driven on private land where the landowner has given permission and should not be driven on pavements, roads, public property or parks. Insurance and safety equipment must be complied with as well in order to drive these vehicles legally.