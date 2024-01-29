Police are investigating the theft of 50 Texel and Suffolk-bred ewe lambs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Texel and Suffolk-bred ewe lambs, which have orange markings, are reported to have been taken from a field on Teenaght Road sometime between 7pm on Thursday 25 January and 7am on Friday 26 January.

Constable Holden said: “This will be a significant financial loss to the owner, and so our appeal is for anyone with information about what has happened to get in touch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To transport these lambs anywhere would have required a trailer and so we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Teenaght Road area between the reported times, or earlier in the week, and saw any suspicious activity or unfamiliar vehicles.”

Police are investigating the theft of 50 lambs from land in Claudy. (Pic: stock image)

The number to call with information is 101, quote reference 1116 of 26/01/24 or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime prevention adviceIf you notice anything untoward in your neighbourhood, or see unknown vehicles outside premises or on neighbouring land in rural areas, note down any important details such as a description or vehicle registration and contact police immediately.

Police will follow up on your call and there is every possibility your prompt information could prevent a crime.