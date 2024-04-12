Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This closure comes as part of a cost cutting exercise with a reduction from 28 to 17 across Northern Ireland having been announced.

It is estimated that the closures will save the service £400k per annum. Exact timescale for closure is unknown but likely to be within the next three months.

Speaking following the confirmation, Carla Lockhart said: “This is a big blow to Banbridge and will undoubtedly give cause for concern with regards to accessibility to the Station and subsequently to the local policing team.

“I have raised my concerns and asked for this decision to be reviewed.

“I am, however, reassured that this will in no way impact the ongoing policing footprint in Banbridge and that officers will continue to police the local community from Banbridge station.

“Additionally it will not impact station security. It will however, be an inconvenience to those wishing to use the public facing enquiry facility to report in person a crime or incident, or present with documentation, organise street collections and fulfilling bail requirements. People are being advised to use their nearest which would be Lurgan, Ardmore, Armagh or Newry.

“This is very unfortunate and I have called on the Chief Constable to reconsider this decision based on the location of Banbridge with the A1 to Dublin corridor running so close to the area, the level of crime be it drugs, anti-social behaviour, theft amongst others.”

Carla continued: “There is a feeling that Banbridge when it comes to policing cuts it often draws the short straw. That is no reflection on the exceptional officers and service we currently have but when neighbourhood policing teams were being lost, Banbridge lost its team whilst other areas remained.