Police, firefighters and RNLI crew work together to free cow trapped on banks of lough
Emergency services attended the banks of Upper Lough Erne yesterday afternoon where they rescued a cow that was stuck in mud.
By Joanne Knox
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:09 pm
The incident was reported at 4.30pm on Wednesday and Police from Fermanagh and Omagh joined colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the RNLI at the scene near Bellanalleck, Enniskillen.
There, a cow had become stuck in mud by its back legs and was mostly submerged.
One fire appliance from Enniskillen and a NIFRS Specialist Rescue Team attended the incident.
Firefighters used a sling, along with the farmer’s tractor, to rescue the animal from the mud, with the incident dealt with by 5.25pm.
The cow was checked over following the ordeal and the farmer was content that it was in good health.