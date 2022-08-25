Police, firefighters and RNLI crew work together to free cow trapped on banks of lough

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There, a cow had become stuck in mud by its back legs and was mostly submerged.

One fire appliance from Enniskillen and a NIFRS Specialist Rescue Team attended the incident.

Police in Fermanagh and Omagh shared this image from the rescue

Firefighters used a sling, along with the farmer’s tractor, to rescue the animal from the mud, with the incident dealt with by 5.25pm.