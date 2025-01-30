Police investigating armed robberies at shops in Mid Ulster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives in Mid Ulster are investigating three armed robberies at shops in Ballyronan, Coagh and Clonoe this morning (Thursday 30 January).

The first robbery at a filling station on the Ballinderry Bridge Road in Coagh took place at around 6.50am.

Two masked men armed with a handgun entered the store and threatened staff, placing a weapon to the head of one man forcing him to open the till.

The robbers made off with a sum of cash, travelling in a vehicle driven by a third man.

The second robbery happened at a supermarket on Shore Road in Ballyronan and was reported just before 7am this morning.

Again two men armed with a handgun, threatened staff, placing the gun to the head of one staff member, before making off with cash and a quantity of cigarettes.

A short time later the third armed robbery was reported. This time a shop on Moor Road in Clonoe was robbed at gunpoint, with the suspects again making off with cash.

Detective Inspector Handley said: “We believe the vehicle used by the robbers, a blue Audi A6, was stolen early this morning from outside an address in Portadown whilst the vehicle had been left running to warm up.

“It was subsequently found on fire at Drumcree Community Centre at around 8.40am.

“Thankfully no one was injured during any of these robberies however staff have been left understandably shocked by the ordeal they experienced.”

Commenting on the armed robberies, Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said: “These robberies on our members are utterly disgraceful and if anyone in the local community has any information, please contact the PSNI.

“We shouldn’t forget these are independent retailers that go above and beyond to serve their local community. Our thoughts are with the staff who have traumatised by these despicable attacks.

“Retailers are sadly experiencing record levels of assault of shop staff, shoplifting and robberies. It is crucially important that the Department of Justice include the assault of shop staff is specified in the forthcoming Sentencing Bill.”

Anyone with any information or who may have captured CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist investigators, is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 201 30/01/25. Information can also be submitted online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org