Police investigating circumstances of fatal collision

The ‘finest farm to come to the market in a generation’ - 182 acres and space for 550 head of cattle

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are asking witnesses who may have been in the area from 11pm on Thursday 22 September until 7.30am on Friday 23 September, or anyone who may have captured dash cam footage, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference CW 260 – 23/09/22.”