Police investigating circumstances of fatal collision
Police are investigating the circumstances of a single-vehicle road traffic collision which claimed the life of a man aged in his 40s.
By Joanne Knox
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 11:54 am
The collision, which was reported just before 7.30am yesterday morning (Friday 23 September), occurred on the Moneyreagh Road, Ballygowan.
Sergeant Amanda McIvor said: “Police attended the scene where, sadly, the driver was pronounced dead.
“The road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.
“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are asking witnesses who may have been in the area from 11pm on Thursday 22 September until 7.30am on Friday 23 September, or anyone who may have captured dash cam footage, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference CW 260 – 23/09/22.”