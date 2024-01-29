Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspector Moore said: “Following the report, it is understood that a significant number of sheep were stolen from the area between 12 noon on Saturday 27th and 9am on Sunday morning, 28th January.

“This is a huge financial loss to the owner responsible for the sheep, with similar theft in recent months in Coleraine, and in recent days in Claudy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The current prices sheep are attracting, although good news for the farming industry, does then lend itself as being a target for criminals intent on making money from their criminality.

Police are appealing for information following a report that sheep were stolen from land in the Hamillstown Lane area of Portglenone. (Pic: stock image)

“Prevention of rural crime is so important, but this type of theft needs the cooperation from farmers and the wider rural community, to work together and combat it, by taking proactive safety measures to ensuring their flock is secure at all times.