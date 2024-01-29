News you can trust since 1963
Police issue appeal for information following theft of 'significant number' of sheep in County Antrim

Police are appealing for information following a report that sheep were stolen from land in the Hamillstown Lane area of Portglenone on Sunday, 28th January.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Jan 2024, 14:42 GMT
Inspector Moore said: “Following the report, it is understood that a significant number of sheep were stolen from the area between 12 noon on Saturday 27th and 9am on Sunday morning, 28th January.

“This is a huge financial loss to the owner responsible for the sheep, with similar theft in recent months in Coleraine, and in recent days in Claudy.

“The current prices sheep are attracting, although good news for the farming industry, does then lend itself as being a target for criminals intent on making money from their criminality.

Police are appealing for information following a report that sheep were stolen from land in the Hamillstown Lane area of Portglenone. (Pic: stock image)Police are appealing for information following a report that sheep were stolen from land in the Hamillstown Lane area of Portglenone. (Pic: stock image)
“Prevention of rural crime is so important, but this type of theft needs the cooperation from farmers and the wider rural community, to work together and combat it, by taking proactive safety measures to ensuring their flock is secure at all times.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time and we would appeal to anyone with information, or who may have observed suspicious activity, or spotted any unknown vehicles, such as large trailers in the Portglenone area in the last few days, to contact local officers on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 771 of 28/01/24, or via www.psni.police.uk/report”

