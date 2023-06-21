Police name 20-year-old man who died following quad bike accident in County Antrim
Police can confirm that a 20-year-old man has passed away in hospital from injuries sustained in a collision in Ballyclare on Saturday 17 June.
By Joanne Knox
Published 21st Jun 2023, 18:09 BST- 1 min read
John Mackey, who is from the Ballyclare area, was critically injured when his quad bike overturned on the Moss Road at around 5.10pm.
Sergeant Kate Miller-Devlin, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit, commented: “Our investigation is ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who was travelling in the area at around this time, and who may have dash-cam footage or any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1265 17/06/23.”