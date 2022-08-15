Police name 24-year-old killed in scrambler bike accident

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was 24 year old Ryan Speirs.

At around 4pm, it was reported that a scrambler was involved in the crash at the Castledawson Road area. Ryan, who was the rider of the scrambler, was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

The Castledawson Road, which was closed between Pound Road and the Castledawson roundabout, re-opened following the collision.

