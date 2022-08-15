He was 24 year old Ryan Speirs.
At around 4pm, it was reported that a scrambler was involved in the crash at the Castledawson Road area. Ryan, who was the rider of the scrambler, was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries.
The Castledawson Road, which was closed between Pound Road and the Castledawson roundabout, re-opened following the collision.
Most Popular
-
1
Man in his 20’s dies after crash involving scrambler bike
-
2
14 pictures from a Young Farmers’ Club disco in 2007
-
3
Police name 24-year-old killed in scrambler bike accident
-
4
20 pictures from Lylehill YFC’s Jamesie Watt Memorial Tractor Run
-
5
Offers over £3.1 million invited for ‘spectacular’ mixed farm with 540 acres
Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and police are appealing to anyone with any information, or anyone who captured dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1299 13/08/22.