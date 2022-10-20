Police release name of 23-year-old Cavan man who died following a serious one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Dublin Road
The man who died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Dublin Road, Cloghoge, Newry, on Tuesday 18 October was 23-year-old Harrison Jameson from the Cavan area.
By Joanne Knox
52 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
20th Oct 2022, 9:51am
Sergeant Neil Harrison said: "Police received a report shortly after 11am on Wednesday 19 October of a single vehicle road traffic collision. We believe at this time that the silver Ford Focus that Mr Jameson was driving came off the road sometime between 9.30pm and 11pm on the previous evening, Tuesday 18 October.
"An investigation in to the circumstances of the collision has been launched and we are reiterating our appeal for information."
Anyone who was in the area, witnessed the collision or captured it on dash cam is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 546 of 19/10/22.
The Dublin Road, which was closed for a period of time on Wednesday, has now fully re-opened to traffic.