Police warn of disruption as they return to scene of fatal Co Down accident

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the Circular Road, Katesbridge in November 2023 are to return to the scene.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 26th Feb 2024, 10:48 GMT
Diversions, which will be clearly signposted, will be in place at the Tanvally Road and Aughnacloy Road junctions between 7.00pm and 10.00pm on Tuesday, 27th February.

Access will be facilitated for emergency vehicles.

Officers thank the public for their patience as this is carried out.

