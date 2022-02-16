Poots announces recruitment for independent panel

Minister Poots said: “This new legislation will mean that the Independent Panel will have the final decision on review cases which it hears.

“This ensures that where farmers have asked for a review of a decision about for example their Basic Payment or Environmental Farming Scheme, they have the opportunity to present their case to an Independent Panel.”

Minister Poots added: “My Department will be recruiting Chairs and Panel Members for the Review of Decisions Independent Panels in the coming weeks. Applications are welcomed from people who meet the criteria and who are willing to sit on the panels. Chair persons of the Independent Panels will require legal experience, while Panel members will require agricultural experience.”

Responding to this announcement, UFU president Victor Chestnutt said:“We welcome the legislation that was introduced at the beginning of this month by DAERA, making the Independent Panel’s decision on review cases final.

“The department will no longer be able to overturn decisions made by the Panel. “The UFU campaigned for this outcome for some time on behalf of our members. It is a positive result and is a sensible decision by DAERA to implement this legislation which allows the panel to accept additional evidence from the applicant that supports their original grounds for review.

“It will be well received by our farmers, giving them more confidence that the process is fair.