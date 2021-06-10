Poots congratulates Cranswick Foods on NI agri-food first in climate change battle

Cranswick’s Ballymena agri-food manufacturing site is the first in its sector in Northern Ireland to achieve carbon neutral certification, PAS 2060, following a three-year investment in a range of efficiency and carbon cutting projects. The key milestone is a critical step in the site’s journey to Net Zero - a goal it aims to reach by 2040.

Speaking at a visit to Cranswick in Ballymena, the Minister Edwin Poots MLA said: “We all have a role to play in order to protect and enhance our environment in a sustainable way and it’s fantastic to see local agri-businesses such as Cranswick leading the way in making long-lasting changes which have such a positive impact.

“To achieve Carbon neutrality Cranswick have delivered a range of initiatives to cut emissions including switching to 100% renewable electricity to new LED lighting; and heat recovery systems. Cranswick’s achievement is a great asset for NI as we prepare for the UK hosting of COP26 in Glasgow this November. I commend its commitment to a net zero journey and look forward to celebrating the next milestone in this important pathway. With this achievement, you are assisting us in delivering our strategic Green Growth priorities.”