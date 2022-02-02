Poots halts Irish Sea border checks
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has taken the decision to halt Irish Sea border checks.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:54 pm
The checks at Northern Ireland’s ports are required under the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Mr Poots said he has issued a “formal instruction” to his permanent secretary and that checks will cease from midnight tonight.
The agriculture Minister said he has received legal advice which states he can halt the checks in the absence of executive approval for them.