Poots halts Irish Sea border checks

The checks at Northern Ireland’s ports are required under the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Poots said he has issued a “formal instruction” to his permanent secretary and that checks will cease from midnight tonight.

The agriculture Minister said he has received legal advice which states he can halt the checks in the absence of executive approval for them.