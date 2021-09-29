Poots kicks off new pitch on rural recreation in Mid Ulster

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots MLA is pictured with Mid Ulster Council Chair Councillor Paul McLean, Chairperson of the Pomeroy District Sports and Cultural Association Keith Buchanan MLA and members of the association at the new facilities at the pitch in Pomeroy, County Tyrone.

The Minister visited a new £33,800 investment by DAERA to enhance football pitch facilities in Pomeroy, County Tyrone.

The Minister said: “Facilities like this at Pomeroy in rural Tyrone are often the centre for not only fitness but social interaction in the local community. I am very pleased to see these new enhanced facilities at Pomeroy Pitch completed to which DAERA has contributed £33,800 under the Rural Villages Renewal fund stream.

“The investment improves the standard and quality of the recreational infrastructure for the residents of Pomeroy and the surrounding communities.”

The pitch received £33,800 funding under the LEADER Programme as part of a £204,000 investment in the town by Mid Ulster District Council’s Village Renewal Scheme through the Mid Ulster Local Action Group (LAG).

During his visit to the Mid Ulster area he also visited Drum Manor Forest Park and Lissan House. At Drum Manor Forest Park outside Cookstown he also walked along a new £26,300 investment in new disabled facilities with improved walkways.

He said: “My Department is aware of the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“ Recreational activities are very important and play a large part in sustaining the health and well-being of communities.

“The improved infrastructure in the park increase accessibility for those in wheelchairs and families with young children.

“These improved facilities will have a real impact on improving the quality of life for some of our most vulnerable citizens in the Mid Ulster area.”

Mid Ulster Council District Chair, Councillor Paul McLean said: “I was privileged to be invited to see the results of projects made possible by the Rural Villages Renewal Fund, delivered through the Mid Ulster LAG.

“The results that we have seen will be a great asset to the local community.