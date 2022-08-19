Poots launches new campaign to help combat puppy smuggling

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is part of the wider ’Paws for Thought’ campaign which aims to disrupt the trafficking of low welfare puppies through Northern Ireland’s ports.

Promotional posters will be placed at ferry terminals in Belfast and Larne to show the grim realities of puppy smuggling and encourage people to report any signs of suspicious activity related to this trade.

This will also be supported by a targeted social media campaign.

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots is pictured with (L-R) Deputy Lord Mayor Michelle Kelly, Graeme Mutter, HMRC and Inspector Ashley Wright, Belfast Harbour Police as they launch a new crackdown on puppy smuggling.

Members of the public are being asked to be vigilant when using Northern Ireland’s ferry ports, and to contact the appropriate authority if they think they have any information which would help stop the illegal movement of dogs.

Speaking at the poster launch, Minister Poots commented: “Puppy smugglers and traffickers transport puppies in poor conditions to sell them at an inflated price in Great Britain.

“Innocent animal lovers are often duped into believing these pups have come from a reputable breeder.

“My department and partner agencies are leading the battle to stamp out this abhorrent trade.

“The recent seizure of over 60 animals, including puppies and a cat, by the PSNI at Belfast Harbour was a significant step in targeting those involved.

“But, we need the public’s help to crack down on these highly organised crime gangs.

“I would encourage anyone with information about this criminal activity to pass it on to either my Department, the Harbour Police, councils or the PSNI,” Minister Poots added.

DAERA enforcement staff continue to work in close partnership with the other statutory agencies, Belfast Harbour and Larne Port Teams, to conduct routine and targeted inspections, by tracking movements and utilising information received.

Under the initiative, DAERA has formed a multi-agency group with representatives from local councils, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), Belfast Harbour Police, PSNI and ferry companies to discuss and cultivate better ways of working and address the significant issues created by illegal dog breeding and smuggling.

The Paws for Thought multi-agency group stated: “Puppy smuggling into the UK is a significant issue and, in Northern Ireland, they can be transported into GB by ferry and sold on for huge profit.

“Money is the only motivation and no thought is given to the welfare of the puppies.

“We would urge members of the public who see something suspicious to report it.