Poots pumps £300,000 into showcasing Northern Ireland food

This year, £300,000 is available from the Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme (NIRFP) for the promotion of local food and drink products at regional fairs and exhibitions, seminars/workshops and information programmes.

Mr Poots commented: “This is an important funding programme for our food and drink sector as it continues on the path to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The programme encourages collaboration between all sectors and representative bodies within the local food industry through financial support to help showcase quality regional food.

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots is pictured with Eileen Hall, Cavanagh Free Range Eggs (left) and Jackie Tumelty, Castlescreen Farm as he announces that the £300k Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme is open from 1 February 2022.

“I am delighted that, this year, we are again able to offer funding for activities that would support a generic agri-food promotion campaign, building on the successes achieved in 2021.

“Promotional activities will cover all sectors of the NI food industry highlighting the quality, sustainability and reputation of the food that is produced on local farms.”

The programme opens on 1 February 2022 and closes at noon on 22 February.

Applications are invited from not-for-profit groups and regional development agencies, as well as registered charities.

The aim of the scheme is to raise the profile of quality regional food and increase its consumption within Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.

The funding is for projects taking place from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.

Awards will be subject to budget availability.