Poots visits castle to see renovation works

Castlewellan Castle is a Scottish Baronial Castle built by the Annesely family between 1856 and 1858. It stands close to the entrance of the arboretum overlooking Castlewellan Lake and was built on the site of an old church.

The Minister said: “It was good to visit Castlewellan Castle to see for myself the restoration works that have been carried out by Centre Ministries, who currently occupy the castle under lease from my Department.

“Centre Ministries has undertaken some internal repairs to the Castle and have also installed a new heating system and upgraded the conference facilities. I would like to commend Centre Ministries on the work they have carried out on the Castle.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots pictured with Harry Baxter, CEO Central Ministries, trustees from Central Ministries, and John-Joe O’Boyle, Chief Executive Forest Service at Castlewellan Castle.