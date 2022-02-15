Poots visits castle to see renovation works
DAERA Minister Edwin Poots has visited Castlewellan Castle to see the restoration works undertaken by Centre Ministries.
Castlewellan Castle is a Scottish Baronial Castle built by the Annesely family between 1856 and 1858. It stands close to the entrance of the arboretum overlooking Castlewellan Lake and was built on the site of an old church.
The Minister said: “It was good to visit Castlewellan Castle to see for myself the restoration works that have been carried out by Centre Ministries, who currently occupy the castle under lease from my Department.
“Centre Ministries has undertaken some internal repairs to the Castle and have also installed a new heating system and upgraded the conference facilities. I would like to commend Centre Ministries on the work they have carried out on the Castle.
“Castlewellan Castle sits within the scenic grounds of Castlewellan Forest Park and I would like to take this opportunity to encourage everyone as Spring approaches, to get out and about and enjoy the natural surroundings of our forest parks.”