Popular Co Down restaurant, Boyles of Dromore, announces closure
Boyles of Dromore, located in Castle Street, has been a firm fixture of the market town for over 250 years.
With an award-winning chef, the family-run business prided itself on serving the best locally sourced food. Over the past number of years, money has been raised for local charitable causes, while local pensioners have enjoyed using the function room to socialise.
The current owner announced the sad news in a post shared to Facebook this afternoon.
The post reads: “Well Folks, not the news I thought I’d ever have to say, but unfortunately due to circumstances of late and out of my control, it is with the HEAVIEST OF HEARTS that I tell you Boyles won’t be reopening again.”
It continues: “I’d firstly like to thank my staff for all of their effort and hard work. And to you the customers, thank you for all the support over the past 12 years. A lot of you have become very good friends of mine and part of the family I can’t thank you enough from the bottom of my heart. Thanks for everything.”
Anyone who purchased a voucher between July 2023 and January 2024 will be fully refunded.
Refunds can be collected from the restaurant next Saturday (20 January) and Saturday 27 January, between 12pm and 4pm.