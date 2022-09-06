Portadown angler convicted for fisheries offences
Mr Kostas Liebus (57) of Deramore Drive in Portadown was today found guilty at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court of two breaches of legislation and fisheries regulations prescribed under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, namely unlicensed fishing and fishing on the department’s (PAE) Public Angling Estate waters without a permit.
Mr Liebus was given a £65 fine, which included a £15 offender levy.
On 14 February 2022, DAERA Fisheries Protection Officers were on routine patrol of DAERA (PAE) at the Upper Bann in Portadown when they observed Mr Liebus fishing with two rods; after a check of his fishing licence and permit it was discovered that Mr Liebus had a DAERA game rod licence and game permit which only permitted him the use of one fishing rod.
The total fine of £65 consisted of fines of £25 for each offence along with an offender levy of £15.
DAERA Inland Fisheries enforcement is committed to pursue those who fish without the correct licence and permissions.
If you are aware or suspect illegal fishing, you should contact DAERA Inland Fisheries on 0300 200 7860 or, outside normal office hours, contact 0800 80 70 60.