Portadown angler convicted for fisheries offences

Mr Liebus was given a £65 fine, which included a £15 offender levy.

On 14 February 2022, DAERA Fisheries Protection Officers were on routine patrol of DAERA (PAE) at the Upper Bann in Portadown when they observed Mr Liebus fishing with two rods; after a check of his fishing licence and permit it was discovered that Mr Liebus had a DAERA game rod licence and game permit which only permitted him the use of one fishing rod.

The total fine of £65 consisted of fines of £25 for each offence along with an offender levy of £15.

DAERA Inland Fisheries enforcement is committed to pursue those who fish without the correct licence and permissions.