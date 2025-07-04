Portrush welcomes residents and public to celebrate all things golf

An exciting programme of free events is planned for Kerr Street Green in Portrush.

As the North Coast prepares to welcome the 153rd Open, Causeway Coast and Glens Events team has unveiled its ‘Our Town is Open’ initiative.

The exciting programme of free events located at Kerr Street Green Portrush will celebrate all things golf and there is sure to be something for all the family.

From Wednesday-Sunday, July 16-20, there will be a backdrop of live music featuring various artists on stage at scheduled times over the five days. For amateur players, the golf experience will ensure budding professionals have the opportunity to practice their putting skills.

For the month of July, Kerr Street will play host to an interesting exhibition exploring the history of golf in Portrush and The Open Championship, presented in collaboration with the council’s Museums Services and Portrush Heritage Group.

Council is also delighted that BBC Radio Ulster will be broadcasting live from Portrush on Friday, July 18, from 10.30am-5pm. Join hosts Vinny & Cate and Connor Phillips at Kerr Street Green, while Hugo Duncan and special musical guests will be entertaining the crowds at the Amphitheatre.

Visitors on the Friday will also be treated to a fantastic Aeronautic Pyrotechnic Display from 9.45pm, which will light up the night sky and wow those in attendance. Come early to secure your spot for the best views of this fantastic display above the iconic coastline of West Bay, Portrush Harbour and Ramore Head.

Mayor Oliver McMullan has encouraged members of the public to attend saying: “Once again our events team has arranged a fantastic programme of free activities during the week of the Open in July, based upon the theme of golf.

“Thank you also to council’s Museum Services and Portrush Heritage Group for what I’m sure will be an extremely interesting display on the history of golf.

“I would encourage members of the public to come along for what promises to be a programme of fun for all the family and make sure you support our fantastic local businesses both in Portrush and throughout the council area while visiting.”

To download full details of events planned for Kerr Street, Portrush, visit https://www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/the-open

For more information on things to do throughout the Causeway Coast and Glens area visit https://www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com