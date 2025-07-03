Positive outlook for Irish dairy farming outlined at open day

There is a positive outlook for dairying at the moment and there are good opportunities for young people to consider a career as a dairy farmer.

Teagasc has a range of educational options to equip young people to meet the challenges facing the sector and to flourish.

Those were the views of Professor Frank O’ Mara, director of Teagasc who is speaking at the Teagasc dairy open day in Moorepark, Fermoy, Co Cork, earlier this week.

Professor O Mara said: “Ireland’s grass-based milk production system ensures milk production in Ireland is competitive internationally. Grazed grass is the cheapest feed for cows and systems built on that are key to the sector being sustainable and resilient to both climate change and economic shocks”.

In the ‘business of farming’ village at the Teagasc dairy open day in Moorepark, it is highlighted that there is a large variability in costs on Irish farmers as measured by both the Teagasc National Farm Survey and the Teagasc Profit Monitor results.

Professor Laurence Shalloo, head of the animal and grassland, research and innovation programme in Teagasc said: “There has been a 50% increase in costs of production since 2020.

“That increase has resulted from input cost inflation, weather effects, higher input systems and investment at farm level.

“There is substantial differences in profit levels between farms and there are opportunities for a refocus on costs of production across all farms.”

He advised farmers that cost control is essential every year, and improving grass utilisation while reducing purchased feeds has shown consistently that it increases profits. Increased volatility in input costs and milk prices highlight the need to further build resilience into Irish dairy systems.

The research currently underway to address the challenges faced by the dairy sector is being displayed at the open day.

The technologies available, and those being researched to reduce Greenhouse gas emissions in terms of both methane and nitrous oxide are being highlighted and discussed with the farmers and industry personnel attending the open day.

There is also a major focus on nutrient management to reduce the potential load on the environment.

The measures being promoted as part of the Teagasc ‘Better Farming for Water, 8-Actions for Change campaign are on display.

The forum in the afternoon was opened by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD.

A comprehensive booklet 440-page booklet containing all the research findings is available at https://teagasc.ie/animals/dairy/moorepark/moorepark-open-day/