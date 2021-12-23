Potato yields fell by three per cent in 2021, while production of cereal crops increased

Yield and production estimates for the main cereal crops and potatoes for 2021 have revealed an increase in the production of Barley, wheat and oats.

The estimates for cereal yields were obtained from a post-harvest survey of 235 growers, while potato estimates were derived from a survey involving pre-harvest digs covering potato crops on approximately 70 farms.

Total production of barley has increased in 2021 to approximately 137,000 tonnes.

The overall area grown increased by two per cent from 2020 levels, but most of the increase in production was due to higher yields for both winter (7.5 t/ha) and spring (6.0 t/ha) crops, which increased by 15 and six per cent respectively from 2020.

Production of wheat increased from 2020 levels to 64,000 tonnes, which was similar to the wheat production figures recorded in 2019.

The area grown increased by eight per cent, but the majority of the increase can be attributed to a large increase in yields compared to 2020.

Total production of oats also increased from 2020 levels to approximately 11,000 tonnes.

Yields increased by seven per cent to 5.8 tonnes per hectare, while the area planted was unchanged.

The pre-harvest production estimate of maincrop ware and seed potatoes is 117,600 tonnes, a nine per cent decrease from 2020.

In 2021 the area planted decreased by seven per cent to 3,468 hectares, while yields fell by three per cent.

The total pre-harvest estimate, including early varieties, also decreased by nine per cent to 118,400 tonnes.