Power NI helps provides ‘horsepower’ animal sanctuary
Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary has received a £300 community grant from Power NI, Northern Ireland’s leading energy supplier.
The Antrim based animal sanctuary was nominated to receive the community funding by Power NI employee, Maria Fyfe, as part of the company’s staff sponsorship scheme ‘Helping Hands’, which gives staff the opportunity to put forward local groups and organisations to receive funding.
Grateful for the funding, Power NI employee Maria Fyfe commented: “As a volunteer at Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary, I am delighted that Power NI can help a small, independent charity providing care to approximately 100 animals daily. Like all charities our fundraising efforts have been impacted by Covid so all support is gratefully received.”
Founder and manager of Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary, Lyn Friel said: “We would like to thank Power NI for the grant of £300 that will help us buy much needed equipment and tools for use in the sanctuary.”