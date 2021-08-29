Power NI helps provides ‘horsepower’ animal sanctuary

Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary celebrate as they receive £300 thanks to Power NI’s staff sponsorship scheme, ‘Helping Hands.’ The initiative encourages Power NI staff members to nominate local organisations and groups they’re actively involved with to receive funding. Thanks to the nomination by Power NI employee Maria Fyfe, the funds will be used to purchase much needed equipment. Pictured from left to right: Power NI employee and volunteer Maria Fyfe, with Power NI’s Aoife Magennis, and Lyn Friel from Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary

The Antrim based animal sanctuary was nominated to receive the community funding by Power NI employee, Maria Fyfe, as part of the company’s staff sponsorship scheme ‘Helping Hands’, which gives staff the opportunity to put forward local groups and organisations to receive funding.

Grateful for the funding, Power NI employee Maria Fyfe commented: “As a volunteer at Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary, I am delighted that Power NI can help a small, independent charity providing care to approximately 100 animals daily. Like all charities our fundraising efforts have been impacted by Covid so all support is gratefully received.”