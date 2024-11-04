Power NI is set to increase its domestic electricity tariff by four per cent, effective from 1 December 2024.

A typical Power NI customer with a credit meter will see their bill rise by around £38 per year, while customers with a keypad (PAYG) meter will see a yearly increase of about £37.

Karen Smyth, Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at the Consumer Council said: “From December, over 500,000 homes in Northern Ireland will see their annual electricity cost rise to just under £990 a year for a typical credit customer and just under £965 a year for a typical keypad customer.

“While this is unwelcome news, we are aware the main driver for this is an increase to market operation and network costs, unfortunately this is being passed unto consumers.

Power NI is set to increase its domestic electricity tariff by 4% effective from 1 December 2024. (Pic: stock image)

“This is the first tariff increase from the regulated Power NI in two years and the Consumer Council work closely with the Utility Regulator to ensure consumers are protected and supported, and no unnecessary costs are added, or additional profits are made by the supplier.

“We know from our research that most consumers in Northern Ireland are still really worried about home energy prices. We urge anyone who is struggling to pay their electricity bills or top-up their keypad meters to contact their supplier directly for help and support.

“We would also encourage consumers to think about the way they pay for their energy and see if they can reduce their energy costs.

“Being on a standard tariff and paying on receipt of a bill is the most expensive way to pay for your electricity. Switching payment option, changing billing method or even switching supplier can save some money,” added Karen.

The Consumer Council’s website has a free independent energy price comparison tool which empowers consumers to compare all electricity and gas tariffs across Northern Ireland in one place.

Since the beginning of 2024 over 123,000 consumers have used this tool to get the best deal.