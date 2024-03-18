Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers wish to express their thanks to everyone who supported the first week the league – it was a very wet, soggy day but Scott kept the stove burning well to warm everyone up in the cafe.

Thank you to the judges Shannon Sterling, Penny Murphy and Joy Lindsay, the scribes and helpers Sarah Carlile, Charlotte Welsh, Eve Lindsay, Ella Lindsay, Lisa Rooney, Lucy Rooney and Megan Norton, the photographer Ellie Johnston and everyone who came to Ruth’s rescue when shouting was required!

The latest leg of the league was held on Sunday 24th March. The final and pre-season ridden show will be held at Knockagh View on Sunday 31st March.

Katelyn Irvine and Kensington Absolute were winners of the small working hunter horse class at Knockagh View. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Entries and schedules are on Knockagh View’s app and website. The workshop is still busy preparing more fantastic jumps to make sure you are all well prepared for NIF and Balmoral!

RESULTS

30cm lead rein WHP

1st Beau Quigg, Marley (m);

Megan Matthew’s and Rocky clearing the horse shoe fence at Knockagh View. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

2nd Enid Danks, Teddy (g).

30cm Assisted WHP

1st Ollie Gordon, Lacy milan (g);

2nd Erin Gordon, Thistledown whisper (m);

Champion Working hunter Pony Ardnehue April Joker and Phobe Beaumont. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

3rd Penelope Robinson, Muffin;

4th Freddie Brown, Joshie (g).

Beginner Cradle stakes WHP

1st Erin Gordon, Thistledown Whisper;

Annie Morrow and Zebedee at Knockagh Biew Working Hunter. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

2nd Harlow Robinson, Holly;

3rd Ollie Gordon, Lacy Milan;

4th Freddie Brown, Joshie (g).

Mini WHP Champion

Ollie Gordon, Lacy Milan.

Reserve

Reserve working hunter pony Champions at Knockagh View, DS Ebony Boy and Katie Surgenor. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Erin Gordon, Thistledown whisper (m).

60cms WHP

1st Rosalie Wells, Blackertor Burlington Bertie (g);

2nd Laose Clancy, Tessa;

3rd Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy (g).

70cm WHP

1st Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy (g);

2nd Paige Erwin, Made in Japan (g);

3rd Laose Clancy, Tessa;

4th Ellie Murphy, Chantilly Party Popper;

5th Molly Piper, CluainÃ­n Bliss (m).

80cm WHP

1st Phoebe Beaumont, Ardnehue April Joker (g);

2nd Ellie Murphy, Chantilly Party Popper;

3rd Katie Kilpatrick, Vales Roe Sparrow Gem (m);

4th Abi Gardner, Ashfield Cassanova (s);

5th Lily Murphy, Willow (m);

6th Annie Morrow, Zebedee (g).

90cm WHP

1st Eva McGimpsey, Rathbane Legend (g);

2nd Ted Geary, Twilight Dancer (m);

3rd Eve Lindsay, Kilcurry Gem (m);

4th Katie Kilpatrick, Vales Roe Sparrow Gem (m);

5th Phoebe Beaumont, Ardnehue April Joker (g);

6th Lucy Rooney, Donegreagh Rosanna (m).

1M WHP

1st Jessica Mulgrew, Knockagarron Emperor (g).

Champion WHP

Phoebe Beaumont, Ardnehue April Joker (g).

Reserve

Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy (g).

60cm WH Horse

1st Tracey Manson, Dunraven velvet (m).

70cm WH Horse

1st Victoria Laverty, Millennium Indi (m);

2nd Charlotte Harding, Ffynn (g);

3rd Eileen Carlin, May (m);

4th Grace Morton, Kinnego Glencorran Archie.

80cm WH Horse

1st Allison Matthews, Ellie-Mae (m);

2nd Eileen Carlin, May (m);

3rd Grace Morton, Kinnego Glencorran Archie;

4th Megan Matthews, Rocky (g);

5th Charlotte Harding, Ffynn (g).

Small WH Horse

1st Katelyn Irvine, Kensington Absolute (m);

2nd Julie-lee Radcliffe, A dream come true (g);

3rd Mya Morrison, Olive (m).

90cm WH Horse

1st Tracey Manson, Gortfree Merry (m);

2nd Ian McCluggage, Bolt (g);

3rd Amie Ross, Rockrimmon Lap Dancer (m);

4th Mya Morrison, Olive (m).

1M WH Horse

1st Tracey Manson, Gortfree Merry (m);

2nd Alanna Dunlop, Million Dollar Girl (m);

3rd Amie Ross, Rockrimmon Lap Dancer (m);

4th Katelyn Irvine, Kensington Absolute (m).

1.10M WH Horse

1st Alanna Dunlop, Million Dollar Girl (m);

2nd Amie Ross, Rockrimmon Lap Dancer (m).

Champion

Alanna Dunlop, Million Dollar Girl (m).

Reserve