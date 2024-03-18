Pre-Festival Working Hunter League gets underway at Knockagh View
Organisers wish to express their thanks to everyone who supported the first week the league – it was a very wet, soggy day but Scott kept the stove burning well to warm everyone up in the cafe.
Thank you to the judges Shannon Sterling, Penny Murphy and Joy Lindsay, the scribes and helpers Sarah Carlile, Charlotte Welsh, Eve Lindsay, Ella Lindsay, Lisa Rooney, Lucy Rooney and Megan Norton, the photographer Ellie Johnston and everyone who came to Ruth’s rescue when shouting was required!
The latest leg of the league was held on Sunday 24th March. The final and pre-season ridden show will be held at Knockagh View on Sunday 31st March.
Entries and schedules are on Knockagh View’s app and website. The workshop is still busy preparing more fantastic jumps to make sure you are all well prepared for NIF and Balmoral!
RESULTS
30cm lead rein WHP
1st Beau Quigg, Marley (m);
2nd Enid Danks, Teddy (g).
30cm Assisted WHP
1st Ollie Gordon, Lacy milan (g);
2nd Erin Gordon, Thistledown whisper (m);
3rd Penelope Robinson, Muffin;
4th Freddie Brown, Joshie (g).
Beginner Cradle stakes WHP
1st Erin Gordon, Thistledown Whisper;
2nd Harlow Robinson, Holly;
3rd Ollie Gordon, Lacy Milan;
4th Freddie Brown, Joshie (g).
Mini WHP Champion
Ollie Gordon, Lacy Milan.
Reserve
Erin Gordon, Thistledown whisper (m).
60cms WHP
1st Rosalie Wells, Blackertor Burlington Bertie (g);
2nd Laose Clancy, Tessa;
3rd Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy (g).
70cm WHP
1st Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy (g);
2nd Paige Erwin, Made in Japan (g);
3rd Laose Clancy, Tessa;
4th Ellie Murphy, Chantilly Party Popper;
5th Molly Piper, CluainÃn Bliss (m).
80cm WHP
1st Phoebe Beaumont, Ardnehue April Joker (g);
2nd Ellie Murphy, Chantilly Party Popper;
3rd Katie Kilpatrick, Vales Roe Sparrow Gem (m);
4th Abi Gardner, Ashfield Cassanova (s);
5th Lily Murphy, Willow (m);
6th Annie Morrow, Zebedee (g).
90cm WHP
1st Eva McGimpsey, Rathbane Legend (g);
2nd Ted Geary, Twilight Dancer (m);
3rd Eve Lindsay, Kilcurry Gem (m);
4th Katie Kilpatrick, Vales Roe Sparrow Gem (m);
5th Phoebe Beaumont, Ardnehue April Joker (g);
6th Lucy Rooney, Donegreagh Rosanna (m).
1M WHP
1st Jessica Mulgrew, Knockagarron Emperor (g).
Champion WHP
Phoebe Beaumont, Ardnehue April Joker (g).
Reserve
Katie Surgenor, DS Ebony Boy (g).
60cm WH Horse
1st Tracey Manson, Dunraven velvet (m).
70cm WH Horse
1st Victoria Laverty, Millennium Indi (m);
2nd Charlotte Harding, Ffynn (g);
3rd Eileen Carlin, May (m);
4th Grace Morton, Kinnego Glencorran Archie.
80cm WH Horse
1st Allison Matthews, Ellie-Mae (m);
2nd Eileen Carlin, May (m);
3rd Grace Morton, Kinnego Glencorran Archie;
4th Megan Matthews, Rocky (g);
5th Charlotte Harding, Ffynn (g).
Small WH Horse
1st Katelyn Irvine, Kensington Absolute (m);
2nd Julie-lee Radcliffe, A dream come true (g);
3rd Mya Morrison, Olive (m).
90cm WH Horse
1st Tracey Manson, Gortfree Merry (m);
2nd Ian McCluggage, Bolt (g);
3rd Amie Ross, Rockrimmon Lap Dancer (m);
4th Mya Morrison, Olive (m).
1M WH Horse
1st Tracey Manson, Gortfree Merry (m);
2nd Alanna Dunlop, Million Dollar Girl (m);
3rd Amie Ross, Rockrimmon Lap Dancer (m);
4th Katelyn Irvine, Kensington Absolute (m).
1.10M WH Horse
1st Alanna Dunlop, Million Dollar Girl (m);
2nd Amie Ross, Rockrimmon Lap Dancer (m).
Champion
Alanna Dunlop, Million Dollar Girl (m).
Reserve
Tracey Manson, Gortfree Merry (m).