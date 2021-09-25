Pre-tupping decisions led to over a £20 increase in profitability per ewe

We also have a calf rearing to store enterprise on the farm. The ewes will all be tupped with either a Dorset or Charollais ram.

I have the advantage of renting good quality ground off a local suckler farmer to flush my ewes on over the autumn/winter. The ewes have the added benefit on that type of suckler enterprise of “cleaning up” the grass, leading to better tillering and grass growth coming next spring for the cows.

Three years ago, I encountered the Mayo Healthcare range of boluses. I had never bolused before. My ewes were in fairly good condition, flushed on great grass, and I never saw a need to give a bolus. My only aspect I wanted to improve on was my lambing percentages. I was struggling at scanning time to achieve much more than 1.7 lambs a ewe. For just under £1 a ewe for their All Guard Ewe 4in1 bolus without copper, I thought it was worth the investment.

I am now using the 4in1 bolus and their Tupmaster drench. I give the 4in1 bolus and Tupmaster three weeks prior to going to the tup.

After three years of using their Bolus and Tupmaster, I can confidently say:

- I have a lot tighter lambing period. The vast majority of my ewes are now lambing within a two week window.

- I have for the last three years, scanned above 1.9 lambs a ewe. This year it is 1.94. That’s an extra lamb for every 4/5 ewes I have consistently achieved on this farm. That alone is worth at least an extra £20 in profitability per ewe.

- The feet on the sheep are a lot better. Out of 250 ewes I have only three with foot problems on my last check. I’m foot dipping a lot less now.

- After giving the bolus and the Tupmaster, I can see a quick and long lasting bloom in the ewes. The ewes look good all year around, and don’t lose their body condition score.

- I have a lot less Twin Lamb disease.