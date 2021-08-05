Prepare your food business for PPDS Allergen Labelling changes

CAFRE is hosting an online event aimed at NI Food businesses to discuss the changes to allergen labelling for pre packed for direct sale products.

The event is taking place to highlight the changes to allergen labelling for food products from October 2021. The products impacted are those classed as pre packed for direct sale (PPDS) and the changes to labelling are a direct result of Natasha’s Law.

Pre-packed for Direct Sale (PPDS) means products that are produced and sold on the same premises but are packaged before being selected by the customer. For example, this would include sausages being packed and put in a display in a butcher shop. The event may be of interest to deli counters, butchers, bakeries, mobile sellers, caterers, fast food takeaways and restaurants.

The event being held on 12 August aims to help NI food businesses understand the changes to the legislation to ensure that they are compliant before the legislation takes effect on 01 October 2021. The event speakers include representatives from the Food Standards Agency, Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, a local business and CAFRE followed by a live Q&A session.

FSA’s PPDS hub (www.food.gov.uk/ppds) features labelling guidance for PPDS foods and sector guides. The guides for bakery, butchers, fast food and takeaways, mobile sellers, restaurants, cafes and pubs, and schools each give practical information on PPDS and how these changes could impact a food business.

Registration for the event is required and further information is available at www.cafre.ac.uk/PPDS