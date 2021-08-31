Prepare your food business for PPDS allergen labelling changes

CAFRE and FSA hosted an online event aimed at NI Food businesses to discuss the changes to allergen labelling for pre packed for direct sale products

The legislation, also known as ‘Natasha’s Law’, is being introduced following the tragic death of teenager Natasha Ednan-Laperouse from an allergic reaction caused by a prepacked baguette.

From 01 October, foods that are prepacked for direct sale (PPDS) - those which are produced and sold on the same premises but are packaged before being selected by the customer, for example, sausages being packed and put in a display in a butcher shop - will have to include the name of the food and the full ingredients list on the product label with any of the 14 key allergens, emphasised within that list.

Over 160 local food businesses and caterers attended the event on 12 August, where they learned of the background and context of the labelling changes, from the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation. A presentation from the Food Standards Agency explained what the changes mean for businesses, how to comply with the new rules and provided an overview of the guidance and support available to businesses.

Local business, Cunningham Butchers in Kilkeel explained what the changes have meant to their business and why they chose to be ahead of the game when it comes to allergens. The event concluded with a live question and answer session with the panel being quizzed on the topic.

If you have any questions around PPDS and how it may impact your business visit the FSA’s PPDS hub at www.food.gov.uk/ppds. Here, a PPDS toolkit for food businesses and sector specific guidance provide an overview of the new rules.