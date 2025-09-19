Iain Paterson of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “Dalreoch Farm offers a superb opportunity to create a wonderful home with tremendous scope for a multitude of uses. The outbuildings have potential to be developed, subject to the necessary planning consents, to provide ancillary accommodation or to remain as they are currently used, to support the smallholding.

“The land is ideal for grazing ponies or other livestock and there is opportunity to develop the property’s equestrian potential. In addition, part of the land may be listed as a Local Biodiversity Site due to its abundance of native plants.

“The location is also highly desirable, adjacent to the Cateran Trail, with lovely outlooks over the surrounding Perthshire countryside.”

Dalreoch farmhouse is a very pretty traditional farmhouse with well-presented flexible accommodation including the charming sitting room with its feature fireplace, a dining room and a traditional kitchen. At the rear of the house an extension provides a generous hall with a pantry and a study which could also be used as a fourth bedroom.

Upstairs is the principal bedroom as well as two further double bedrooms and family bathroom.

Dalreoch farmhouse has a delightful garden which wraps around the house with pretty flowering borders, a productive vegetable patch, a wildlife pond and mature trees providing privacy and structure.

The outbuildings include a traditional steading with an old mill, game larder and workshops with two stables while there is also a more modern lean-to shed and cattle shed. The outbuildings provide an opportunity for development if desired, or to support a smallholding or equestrian property.

Dalreoch Farm extends to approximately 22.41 acres in total, with four paddocks that wrap around the back of the house and outbuildings. The paddocks are a good practical size, benefit from shelter provided by the surrounding forestry and are well fenced.

One of the paddocks has an abundance of native flora and is due to be listed as a Local Biodiversity Site by Perth & Kinross Council.

Dalreoch Farm is situated just outside of the pretty village of Enochdhu and enjoys extensive views over the surrounding countryside. The village of Kirkmichael with its primary school is just 2.5 miles to the south, while Blairgowrie is 15 miles, providing comprehensive day to day facilities including secondary schooling. Pitlochry, about 10 miles, has further facilities and a train station.

The city of Perth is situated about 35 miles to the south and provides an excellent range of services and facilities including its railway station as well as the renowned Perth Racecourse at Scone Palace.

Dalreoch Farm sits right on the famous Cateran Trail and the surrounding hills and glens offer a wealth of walking and mountain biking routes. For the golfer, there are numerous courses within a comfortable distance, including the world-renowned courses at Gleneagles.

Dalreoch Farm, Enochdhu, Perthshire, is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £500,000.

