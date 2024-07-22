Prices continue to hold firm following the flux of 2023 at Euro Auctions, Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The recent Euro Auctions summer sale at its flagship sale site in Leeds welcomed buyers and sellers from around the globe.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 650 vendors from 31 countries sending machines and vehicles to this sale, 4,500 bidders registered to buy at this auction.

With 6,500 lots for sale, a hammer total of £43.6 million and bidders from 85 countries, Euro Auctions continues to attract a global buying and selling audience. Whilst this is a live sale, with excellent numbers attending in person to bid on the day, 80% of all sales were made online from a growing international audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a full catalogue of construction machinery, lifting and access, agricultural machinery, commercial vehicles, and all specification of trucks, Euro Auctions is Europe’s biggest supermarket for good fresh used equipment.

The recent Euro Auctions summer sale at its flagship sale site in Leeds welcomed buyers and sellers from around the globe. With 650 vendors from 31 countries sending machines and vehicles to this sale, 4,500 bidders registered to buy at this auction. Picture: Euro Auctions

Approved loyal and returning customers, registering to bid at this Euro Auctions sale represents 83% of all bidders, proving the trust in the brand with the remaining 17% of customers bidding with Euro Auctions for the first time.

The top buying world regions, in order were: Europe, UK, Middle East, Africa, South America, North America, Asia and the Caribbean.

The top buying countries by hammer total were: UK, Republic of Ireland, Poland, Spain, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania. With true global reach and 12 permanent sale sites in eight countries including the UK, Europe, Middle East, Australia, the USA and Canada, Euro Auctions is Europe’s largest and the world’s biggest privately owned auction house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Goodwin, agricultural sales manager, Euro Auctions explained: “Following some very strong and ’full’ agricultural sales since the start of 2024, this sale presented a good strong line up of tractors for this well supported auction. The quality and freshness of machines was evident, and the Farm Machinery section featured a hat-trick of new balers, joined by further seasonal grassland kit.”

The recent Euro Auctions summer sale at its flagship sale site in Leeds welcomed buyers and sellers from around the globe. With 650 vendors from 31 countries sending machines and vehicles to this sale, 4,500 bidders registered to buy at this auction. Picture: Euro Auctions

What was selling?

“A mix of fresh Case tractors kicked the sale of to a good start with a 2023 ex demo Case Puma 220, with front links and PTO selling out at £91,000 which was followed by a Puma 175, 2022 in the year, which sold for £72,000. An unused Case Farmall 110C with only a dozen hours on the clock made its way to its new home to the tune of £45,000 and a ‘68 plate, Case Maxxum 150 swapped hands again for £45,000 on the day.”

“Agco’s Valtra brand of tractor remains a popular machine to roll over the ramp of the renowned Ring-2 at Euro Auctions with a handful of these selling in Leeds June. With Valtra’s generally being more unique, selling them via our unreserved live global auction provides greater choice when seeking serious bidders, as in certain markets these machines may be considered niche, whereas in other countries such a machine and specification may be considered highly desirable.”

Top-Pick

“Personally, for me the Fiat 82-94 which sold was the classic tractor of the sale, selling at £8,000 and is on its way to Ireland to a collector, and it will not be the last such example. With the reach of our auctions achieve, selling a classic tractor at a Euro Auctions sale is a very sound move. It removes the viewing and takes the haggling rigmarole out of your hands and allows the thousands of registered, serious buyers to battle it out. Classic tractors for many of us are our ‘pride and joy, so securing A swift sales process, making true market value and getting paid on time.”

Prices on the day – agricultural machinery

Tractors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2024 Case FARMALL 110C 4WD Tractor, 3 Spool Valves, A/C (unused) 45,000

2023 Case Puma 220 4WD Tractor, Front Linkage, PTO and Suspension 91,000

2022 Case PUMA 175 4WD Tractor, Front Linkage, PTO and Suspension, A/C 72,000

2020 Kubota M5091 4WD Tractor, 2 Spool Valves, Rear Wheel Weights, A/C 25,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2019 Valtra T174 Verso 4WD Tractor, 57KPH, Front Linkage and PTO, A/C 49,000

2018 Case Maxxum 150 4WD Tractor, Front Linkage, Cab Suspension, A/C 45,000

2017 JCB FASTRAC 4220 Field Pro, 4WD Tractor, Front Linkage, A/C 35,500

2017 Case Farmall 105C 4WD Tractor, Front Weights, 2 Spool Valves, A/C 25,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2015 Case Maxxum 110 4WD Tractor, 2 Spool Valves, A/C 19,500

2013 Kubota M8540 4WD Tractor, LA1354 Front Loader, 3 Spool Valves, A/C 13,000

2013 Case Puma 185 4WD Tractor, Front Linkage, 4 Spool Valves, A/C 22,000

2011 New Holland T6030 4WD Tractor, Front Weights, Cab Suspension, 24,500

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2011 New Holland T6030 4WD Tractor, Front Weights, Cab Suspension, 24,500

2009 Case Puma 210 Tractor, Front Linkage and PTO, Front Suspension, A/C 17,500

John Deere 5415 4WD Tractor, Trima Front Loader, 2 Spool Valves 18,500

New Holland 100A 4WD Tractor, Front and Cab Suspension, Spool Valve, A/C 15,000

Kubota M9540 4WD Tractor, 2 Spool Valves, A/C 12,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCormick CX75 4WD Tractor, MX U8 Loader, 2 Spool Valves 11,500

Fiat 82-94 4WD Tractor, Spool Valve 8,000

New Holland 7740 2WD Tractor, 3 Spool Valves (Reg. Docs. Available) 8,750

Ford 7610 2WD Tractor, 4 Spool Valves (Reg. Docs. Available) 9,000

Massey Ferguson 3065 4WD Tractor, Quicke 540 Loader, 2 Spool Valves, A/C 10,500

Telehandlers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2020 JCB 540-140 Hi Viz Turbo Powershift Telehandler, Fork Positiner 30,000

2018 JCB 540-140 Hi Viz Turbo Powershift Telehandler, Sway, Fork Positioner 29,500

2019 Manitou MLT741-140 V+ Turbo Telehandler, Joystick Controls 45,500

2017 JCB 540-140 Hi Viz Turbo Powershift Telehandler, WLI, Reverse Camera 27,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2017 JCB 533-105 Turbo Powershift Telehandler, Reverse Camera, WLI, Forks 22,500

2016 JCB 540-170 Turbo Powershift Telehandler, Sway, Reverse Camera 38,500

2015 JCB 533-105 Turbo Powershift Telehandler, WLI, Forks 21,500

2015 JCB 535-70 Turbo Powershift Telehandler, Fork Positioner 18,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2014 JCB 540-170 Turbo Powershift Telehandler, Joystick Controls, Sway 37,000

2014 JCB 535-95 Turbo Powershift Telehandler, Joystick Controls, WLI, A/C, Forks 24,000

2013 JCB 540-170 Turbo Powershift Telehandler, Sway, WLI, Side Shift, Forks 36,500

Upcoming Auctions 2024 – for Euro Auctions and Yoder and Frey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upcoming sales 2024 – Euro Auctions, Yoder and Frey, Michener Allen

Yoder and Frey CIR Inc, Geneva Ohio 26th July

Euro Auctions Leeds, UK 31st July – 1st August

Yoder and Frey Golden Gate Fields, Berkley, California 1st August

Yoder and Frey Ohio, USA 22nd August

Euro Auctions Zaragoza, Spain 27th August

Euro August Dormagen, Germany 28th – 30th August

Yoder and Frey Florida, USA 28th August

Euro Auctions Dromore, Northern Ireland 30th August – 31st August

Euro Auctions Brisbane, Australia 5th September

Yoder and Frey Houston, USA 5th September

Euro Auctions Abu Dhabi, Middle East 9th September

Yoder and Frey Raynor and Shine, Florida 25th September

Full details for consignors and bidder catalogues for these events available on the Euro Auctions website at www.euroauctions.com email [email protected] or on +44 (0) 2882 898262.