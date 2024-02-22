Prices continue to improve at Dungannon Mart, heifers selling to £1910

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meanwhile heifers sold to £1910 for a 690kg Limousin (277.00).

Fat cows topped at £1840 for a 690kg Simmental (267.00).

Dropped calves sold to £395 Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £330 Simmental.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1200 for an Aberdeen Angus cow with an Shorthorn heifer calf at foot.

Weanling cleared to £1300 for a 375kg Limousin steer (346.00).

While weanling heifers topped at £1320 for a 540kg Aberdeen Angus (243.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £1700 for a 590kg Charolais (288.00) presented by P Grimley, £1650 550kg Aberdeen Angus (300.00), £1650 565kg Aberdeen Angus (292.00), £1555 565kg Limousin (275.00), £1510 520kg Charolais (290.00), £1450 520kg Charolais (279.00); A Lowe £1680 670kg Aberdeen Angus (251.00); S Hall £1490 570kg Aberdeen Angus (261.00), £1360 495kg Aberdeen Angus (275.00), £1320 475kg Limousin (278.00); E Conroy £1440 530kg Simmental (272.00), £1410 440kg Limousin (321.00), £1190 420kg Limousin (283.00); J Burton £1070 355kg Limousin (301.00) and J Conroy £1010 335kg Limousin (302.00), £970 325kg Limousin (299.00), £940 345kg Limousin (273.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices sored to a height of £1910 690kg Limousin (277.00) presented by O Carins, £1720 590kg Limousin (292.00), £1700 630kg Limousin (270.00); P McLaughlin £1770 625kg Charolais (283.00), £1700 605kg Charolais (281.00), £1500 540kg Charolais (278.00); J Holland £1730 580kg Charolais (298.00), £1550 555kg Limousin (279.00), £1550 540kg Charolais (287.00), £1540 545kg Limousin (283.00), £1480 525kg Limousin (282.00), £1480 530kg Charolais (279.00); M Quinn £1670 610kg Limousin (274.00), £1590 575kg Charolais (277.00), £1560 575kg Daq (271.00); P O’Kane £1600 600kg Limousin (267.00), £1570 545kg Charolais (288.00); G Gibson £1500 500kg Limousin (300.00); T Boden £1450 495kg Charolais (293.00), £1400 500kg Charolais (280.00), £1270 460kg Limousin (276.00); D Rafferty £1400 520kg Charolais (269.00), £1290 460kg Charolais (280.00); P O’Neill £1380 505kg Limousin (273.00), £1310 475kg Limousin (276.00), £1300 455kg Limousin (286.00); D Daly £1360 485kg Charolais (280.00), £1300 465kg Charolais (280.00); P O’Kane £1320 490kg Charolais (269.00), £1180 410kg Charolais (288.00), £1160 430kg Charolais (270.00); J McGleenan £1250 440kg Limousin (284.00) and M Burrows £1220 450kg Charolais (271.00).

Fat cows sold to £1840 for a 690kg Simmental (267.00) presented by M Conway; E Fox £990 610kg Belgian Blue (162.00) and A McGurk £880 590kg Limousin (149.00), £850 570kg Simmental (149.00).

Dropped calves

A good entry of calves saw prices peak at £395 for an Aberdeen Angus bull presented by M Cush, £270 Limousin bull; J McKinley £390 Aberdeen Angus bull; A Ballygawley producer £390 Belgian Blue bull, £280 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; C Rollston £360 Aberdeen Angus bull; E McVeigh £340 Limousin bull; A McGovern £270 Aberdeen Angus bull, £260 Aberdeen Angus bull; D Robinson £270 Hereford bull; T Mayne £270 Aberdeen Angus bull; A Watson £265 Hereford bull and G Booth £255 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £60 to £215 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £330 Simmental presented by D Young, £290 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £260 Belgian Blue heifer; E Fox £320 Aberdeen Angus heifer; M Cush £320 Belgian Blue heifer, £310 Belgian Blue heifer, £275 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J and G Faulkner £285 Belgian Blue heifer, £280 Belgian Blue heifer, £255 Belgian Blue heifer; D Robinson £275 Hereford heifer; E McVeigh £250 Limousin heifer and S Quinn £250 Belgian Blue heifer.

Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1200 for an Aberdeen Angus cow with a Shorthorn heifer calf at foot presented by T Montgomery.

Weanling

Weanlings met a flying trade to peak at £1300 for a 375kg Limousin (346.00) presented by D Nelson, £1300 390kg Limousin (332.00), £1180 375kg Limousin (315.00), £1150 325kg Limousin (355.00), £1120 340kg Limousin (328.00);A Johnston £1170 375kg Simmental (310.00); M Mullin £990 325kg Limousin (305.00), £890 260kg Limousin (342.00), £810 235kg Limousin (345.00), £790 245kg Limousin (321.00); E Wallace £810 245kg Limousin (327.00), £780 230kg Limousin (341.00) and R Jordan £650 235kg Hereford (275.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1320 543kg Aberdeen Angus (244.00) presented by M Sheridan; R Wilson £1140 410kg Simmental (277.00), £1130 390kg Simmental (291.00), £1020 390kg Simmental (262.00), £900 325kg Simmental (276.00); M Mullin £950 305kg Charolais (309.00), £870 280kg Limousin (308.00), £820 290kg Limousin (282.00), £760 265kg Limousin (285.00); a Cookstown producer £910 315kg Limousin (290.00), £890 315kg Charolais (280.00), £750 x 2 265kg Limousins (283.00); N Dickson £870 240kg Charolais (360.00), £860 200kg Charolais (432.00), £740 225kg Charolais (329.00), £710 215kg Charolais (326.00) and A Johnston £530 190kg Simmental (275.00).

Fat lamb prices continue to hold firm to peak at £147 for a pen of 25.8kg presented by D Hall, £145 26kg, £138 24kg; M Hughes £145 32kg; B Murray £142 25.5kg; J Bloomer £139 23.7kg; P Nimmons £135 25kg; M Cardwell £135 23.5kg; K Foster £128 21.5kg and J Paisley £123 20kg.

Store lambs sold to £120 19kg presented by S Magee; M Daly £118 20.5kg and M Hughes £100 17.5kg.

Fat ewes sold to £122 presented by D Hall; M Cardwell £106; W Fleming £94 and D Quinn £90.

Fat rams peaked at £140 presented by C Murtagh.