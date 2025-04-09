Prices keep climbing at Omagh Mart, bullocks selling to £2840
Bullocks
K O’Neill, Tummery, 670k £2840; 630k £2560; 585k £2340; 550k £2280, T Teague, Trillick 575k £2470; 570k £2340 and £2330; 580k £2360, N Farley, Beragh 650k £2480, C Bogle, Lettercarn 620k £2470; 510k £1930; 480k £1990, H Henry, Fintona 670k £2460; 615k £2440; 540k £2190, S Grimes, Carrickmore 505k £2230; 525k £2200; 555k £2270; 410k £1890, K Ward, Mullaslin 515k £2170; 595k £2440; 575k £2310; 475k £2000, M C Donnelly, Dromore 505k £2050, G Corrigan, Carrickmore 590k £2360; 555k £2180; 595k £2340, G Corcoran, Arvalee 555k £2210, James Teague, Dromore 615k £2430; 530k £2080, E E Connolly, Castlederg 640k £2440, H B Coll, Drumquin 575k £2180, T Young, Killen 515k £1950, Ivan Fraser, Tirquin 440k £1980; 470k £2000, James Walsh, Arvalee 450k £2010; 400k £1700; 380k £1700, F J McGurk, Kildress 425k £1850; 440k £1720, Patrick Teague, Greencastle 420k £1800; 425k £1840; 430k £1780, Ed Giboney, Beragh 420k £1770, Feglish Farms, Trillick 430k £1780; 390k £1660, K McNamee, Newtownstewart 410k £1680, J F Kelly, Loughmacrory 340k £1480, F Kearney, Drumquin 310k £1320; 350k £1450; 340k £1400 and M Carland, Mountfield 360k £1500; 350k £1410; 370k £1480; 380k £1450.
Heifers
Peter Slevin, Clogher 510k £2130; 515k £2060, T McKinley, Botera 525k £2180; 460k £1990; 430k £1840, A Sproule, Kesh 530k £2200, C O’Hagan, Eskra 515k £2090; 485k £2170, S Daly, Mountfield 525k £2120; 455k £1900, I Fraser, Tirquin 570k £2300; 460k £1950, R Giles, Brackey 550k £2210 (2); 530k £2020, N O’Donnell, Trillick 515k £2040, R G Phillips, Ederney 535k £2090; 530k £2020, R Giboney, Beragh 600k £2320, J E Mullan, Claudy 585k £2240, E Connolly, Castlederg 630k £2370, H B Coll, Drumquin 415k £1820, P Barrett, Tattysallagh 475k £1980; 495k £1910, M Rodgers, Donemana 490k £2030; 415k £1670, J McCullagh, Loughmacrory 480k £1960, M Mullan, Tattyreagh 470k £1880, B McKenna, Newtownstewart 445k £1780, M Lynch, Knockmoyle 345k £1400 and K McNamee, Newtownstewart 385k £1560.
Weanlings
D Gormley, Ederney £1500 Charolais Bul, J Gallagher, Newtownstewart £1500 and £1400 Charolais bulls, M Begley, Creggan £1390 Limousin bull, James Smith, Fintona £1380 Belgian Blue heifer, James Teague, Dromore £1250 Charolais heifer, P McGrath, Letter PO £1230 (4) Belgian Blue heifers, C T McNabb, Drumquin £1200 Limousin heifer and K Latimer, Trillick £1030 (4) Hereford heifers.
Fat cows
P McMenamin, Envagh 730k £378, B McKenna, Newtownstewart 460k £376; 530k £318; 690k £306, M Coll, Drumquin 660k £366, J F Kelly, Loughmacrory 800k £360; 780k £358, G Thompson, Kesh 670k £360, A McConnell, Gortin 600k £358, F Dolan, Killeter 680k £346; 670k £340 and E McNabb, Drumquin 600k £340.
Friesian cows
Fairmount Farms, Claudy 750k £300; 810k £286; 780k £276, J Oliver, Dromore 780k £286, D Fleming, Omagh 630k £270, S Caldwell, Beragh 550k £268 and K Timoney, Leglands 580k £268.
Dropped calves
R T Sproule, Strabane £790; £750 and £740 Belgian Blue bulls, D McConnell, Knockmoyle £750 Belgian Blue bull, C Andrews, Killeter £740 and £670 Aberdeen Angus bulls, Liam Logue, Trillick £730; £720 and £670 Limousin bulls, T Donohoe, Derrylin £680 Aberdeen Angus bull; £620 Belgian Blue heifer, P V McCullagh, Greencastle £645 Aberdeen Angus bull, K Latimer, Trillick £640 and £610 Hereford bulls, B T Grimes, Beragh £620 Belgian Blue bulls; £550 Belgian Blue heifer, R Campbell, Ballinamallard £30 Belgian Blue heifer; £540 Hereford heifer, C Dixon, Sixmilecross £610 Blonde bull, M Rodgers, Donemana £590 Simmental bull and H Owens, Brackey £575 and £535 Aberdeen Angus bulls.
